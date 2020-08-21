IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane will miss wife Radhika and daughter Aarya

India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane Instagrammed this picture with wife Radhika and daughter Aarya on Thursday for his 3.3 million followers and captioned it: “The last few months have been challenging and uncertain, but with these two by my side it felt effortless. Going to miss my time at home but for now, excited to get back to what I love @delhicapitals.”

Ajinkya will play for Delhi Capitals in the IPL that gets underway in UAE next month.

