IPL 2020: Ajit Agarkar picks Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals & Kolkata Knight Riders to qualify for playoffs

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar has put his prediction on Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders as three out of the four teams which will qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition.

While Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals currently occupy the top two spots in the IPL 2020 points table, KKR are placed at the fourth position. "It's such a close tournament, so many ups and downs, but clearly Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals look like the two best teams -- form wise and personnel wise. KKR, in my opinion, got a real bonus win against CSK. They are my third team," said Agarkar while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

According to Agarkar, the fourth team to enter the final four will be either Rajasthan Royals or Sunrisers Hyderabad. "The fourth team for me is between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. I had CSK at the start of the tournament, but at the moment, these two teams look slightly better than what CSK is playing," he added.

The MS Dhoni-led side has not been able to perform as per expectations and are currently occupying the seventh spot in the table, with just two wins from seven games.

Meanwhile, former England spinner Graeme Swann still has confidence that SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will make it to the top four at the end of the league stage.

"I'm definitely going with Sunrisers Hyderabad cause Jonny Bairstow not only looks dapper with his ginger hair and the orange shirt, amazing, it shouldn't go, but it does, but he's also smashing it," said Graeme Swann.

"And my fourth team is going more with my heart than my head, Rajasthan Royals, Tewatia hit 5 sixes off that over and I fell for the Rajasthan Royals. They've lost all three games, they cannot get any worse. Ben Stokes is coming back. They are going to qualify," he added.

Inputs from IANS

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever