IPL 2020: Ajit Agarkar, Scott Styris share views on Indian cricketers playing in empty stadiums

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris feels Indian cricketers might take some time in getting used to playing in empty stadiums for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) which is set to begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris feels Indian players might take time getting used to playing in empty stadium this Dream11 IPL 2020, “I don’t think there will be too much of an adjustment for the overseas players. A lot of the overseas players play in front of small crowds or even empty grounds on a regular basis, so they will be used to that. But you are right, Indian players, I can’t remember. I mean Kohli, 10 years ago, most of those players have been around long enough now. They won’t struggle, but they will just wonder where they are and look for that energy in other ways.”

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar thinks Indian players will be excited as well as 'grateful' to play the Dream11 IPL considering there has been a long gap. “Might be a bit odd for the first couple of games, but at the end of the day, you are grateful enough that the tournament is taking place. You are getting to play some cricket. A lot of these guys are at the peak of their careers, not having cricket for six months, that’s a huge loss when you are doing so well in your career. So, they will be very excited to actually play the tournament. It might be little odd at the start, but like Scotty (Scot Styris) said, that energy sometimes you get from crowds, particularly in India, the IPL has moved to the UAE, but in India, it can sometimes act like a 12th man for the home team."

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

