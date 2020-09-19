IPL 2020: Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis lead CSK to victory against MI in opener

Chennai Super Kings Ambati Rayudu led the way along with Faf Du Plessis to lead their team to victory by five wickets in the first match between CSK and MI in the opening match of the IPL 2020 edition which is held in UAE.

Chasing a target of 163 runs set by Mumbai Indians, CSK's openers Shane Watson and Murali Vijay were dismissed early leaving them at 6/2. Fal Du Plessis and Ambati Rayudi came in and put on a brilliant partnershp with Ambati Rayudu accelerating from the start en route a score of 71 runs off 48 balls with 3 sixes and 6 boundaries before he was dismissed by Rahul Chahar.

Faf Du Plessis steadied his way through with an unbeaten 58 runs off 44 balls including 6 boundaries. CSK skipper MS Dhoni too, stepped on to the crease but failed to get off the mark and remained unbeaten on a duck off the two deliveries he faced.

Earlier in the match, Mumbai Indians' Quinton de Kock and captain Rohit Sharma struck a quick partnership of 46. But it was Saurabh Tiwary who took things from there by scoring 42 off 31 deliveries with 3 boundaries and a six. Hardik Pandya and Pollard could only manage 14 and 18 respectively. Lungi Ngidi was the leading wicket taker for Chennai Super Kings with 3/38.

Defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians will be looking to get back with a win while Chennai Super Kings will aim to continue this winning momentum in the upcoming IPL 2020 matches.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news