IPL 2020: Ambati Rayudu to miss Friday's CSK-DC clash due to sore hamstring

Chennai Super Kings' in-form batsman Ambati Rayudu will not be available for Friday's tie against Delhi Capitals in Dubai.

Rayudu, who scored a match-winning 48-ball 71 in the opening game against Mumbai Indians last week, is suffering from a hamstring injury. He did not feature in CSK's Tuesday's loss to Rajasthan Royals. Rayudu has scored 955 runs for CSK in 34 IPL matches since joining the franchise in 2018.

This is a big blow for the former champions who are already missing the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. Rayudu will likely be available for October 2 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

