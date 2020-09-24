IPL 2020: Ambati Rayudu to miss Friday's CSK-DC clash due to sore hamstring
Rayudu, who scored a match-winning 48-ball 71 in the opening game against Mumbai Indians last week, is suffering from a hamstring injury.
Chennai Super Kings' in-form batsman Ambati Rayudu will not be available for Friday's tie against Delhi Capitals in Dubai.
Rayudu, who scored a match-winning 48-ball 71 in the opening game against Mumbai Indians last week, is suffering from a hamstring injury. He did not feature in CSK's Tuesday's loss to Rajasthan Royals. Rayudu has scored 955 runs for CSK in 34 IPL matches since joining the franchise in 2018.
This is a big blow for the former champions who are already missing the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. Rayudu will likely be available for October 2 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Ambati Rayudu made his IPL debut in 2010 and has since played 148 matches. he has played for IPL teams Mumbai Indians before he moved to Chennai Super Kings in 2018. Rayudu has scoerd 3,371 runs averaging at 29.06 with a strike rate of 126.34. His highest score is 100* and he also has 19 fifties.
Ambati Rayudu is a native of Andhra Pradesh and was born in Guntur. Ambati Rayudu's father Sambasiva Rao used to ferry Ambati to cricket grounds on his scooter.
Ambati Rayudu made his ODI debut in July 2013 against Zimbabwe. He played his last ODI for India in March 2019.
Ambati Rayudu has played a total of 55 ODIs and scored 1,694 runs at an average of of 47.06.
Ambati Rayudu has scored three centuries and 10 fifties in ODI cricket with a top score of 124 not out.
Ambati Rayudu has played 97 first-class matches scoring 6,151 runs at an impressive average of 45.56 with 16 hundreds and 34 fifties.
Ambati Rayudu and his college sweetheart Chennupalli Vidya tied the knot on Valentine's Day in 2009.
11 years later, Ambati Rayudu and wife Chennupalli Vidya announced the arrival of their baby girl on July 12, 2020. Rayudu captioned the photo simply saying, 'Truly blessed'.
Ambati Rayudu made his T20I debut for India in September 2014 and played his last T20I game in October 2015.
Ambati Rayudu is seen here with wife Chennupalli Vidya and fellow Chennai Super Kings cricketer Deepak Chahar.
Ambati Rayudu has played 6 T20Is with 42 runs at an average of 10.50. His top score is 20.
Ambati Rayudu, who did not make it to the Indian cricket team had quit all forms of cricket in July 2019 only to come out of retirement a month later in August.
Ambati Rayudu's wife Chennupalli Vidya posted this picture from a party with friends.
Ambati Rayudu was snubbed by the selectors from the 2019 World Cup squad for Vijay Shankar, which was a surprise to many. Ambati Rayudu sent a letter to the BCCI announcing his wish to retire from the sport.
Ambati Rayudu's wife posted this picture with a friend while watching a Chennai Super Kings match in the IPL 2018.
Rayudu's wife Chennupalli Vidya posted this picture with the IPL 2018 trophy that Chennai Super Kings won. She captioned, "Csk.... What a fairy tale comeback ..... @chennaiipl"
Later on, Ambati Rayudu had taken a cheeky dig at the selectors, by tweeting that he will be sitting at home and watching the World Cup 2019 wearing his new 3-D glasses.
Ambati Rayudu posted this picture from his Mumbai Indians days. He captioned, "With Robin Singh , pragyan ojha nd nitin Patel. . Best mates.."
Ambati Rayudu posted this picture with Dwayne Bravo and captioned it as, "Last selfie... with my bro till we meet again... this guy always motivates me...."
CSK star batsman Ambati Rayudu, who has already made an impact in the IPL 2020 opener, celebrates his 35th birthday today. As me move beyonf the cricket field, we take a look at some pictures of the Indian cricketer with his wife Chennupalli Vidya and their journey together as a couple. (Pictures/ Ambati Rayudu Instagram, Chennupalli Vidya Instagram)
