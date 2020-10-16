IPL 2020: Anrich Nortje surprised at bowling IPL's fastest delivery

South African speedster Anrich Nortje, who set the IPL ablaze by bowling the fastest delivery in the tournament's history, says he was unaware of the feat until after the end of the match. The pacer clocked a breathtaking 156.2 kmph while bowling to Jos Buttler in the third over of Rajasthan Royals' run-chase against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. He bettered compatriot Dale Steyn's (154.4 kmph) record in the process.

"I heard about it afterwards. I did not know about it at the time," Anrich told his Capitals teammate Shikhar Dhawan in a video posted on iplt20.com. Nortje added that he has been working hard on injecting pace in his deliveries. "I have been working really hard to get my pace up, been a couple of seasons. Been working on my braced leg and my front arm...simple stuff. Happy to get some pace behind it but you obviously need to get it in the right area, that's the most important thing."

Bowling the fastest delivery did not have the desired result for Nortje as Buttler scooped it for a boundary. The Englishman had played the same shot in the previous delivery.

However, the duel didn't last long as the South African claimed Buttler's wicket with a 155 kmph thunderbolt, the second fastest ball in IPL history.

