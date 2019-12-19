IPL 2020 auction: Five cricketers who can make it rich today!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa)

Base price: Rs 50Lakh

Shamsi has emerged as South Africa’s first-choice limited-overs spinner since Imran Tahir’s retirement from ODIs. The left-arm bowler’s unusual wicket celebrations include the magician’s trick of turning a handkerchief into a stick, with online footage of his exploits going viral. Playing for the Paarl Rocks in the domestic Mzansi Super League, Shamsi has had many opportunities to perform the sleight of hand, taking 14 wickets in nine matches.

Shimron Hetmyer (WI)

Base price: Rs 50Lakh

Hetmyer is fast building a reputation as the new big-hitting weapon to take over from the now-retired Chris Gayle and he would have done no harm to his auction price with a sparkling career-best 139 in the West Indies’s ODI win against India on Sunday.

Jason Roy (England)

Base price: Rs 1.5cr

Roy was a key to England’s World Cup success with a hundred and four half-centuries. Rated as one of the game’s most destructive limited-overs openers Roy could trigger a bidding war given his rapid strike rate of more than 145 in T20s.

Eoin Morgan (England)

Base price: Rs 1.5cr

Having led England to their first World Cup in July, fast-scoring Morgan will be a hot property again having set his base price at R1.5Cr 15. Morgan went unsold last year, but that is unlikely to happen again given his exploits in the World Cup which included a world record 17 sixes in blasting 148 off 71 balls v Afghanistan.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

Base price: Rs 2cr

Explosive hitter Maxwell surprised the cricketing world when he recently took a short break because of mental health issues. He returned to club cricket last month and put his name in the IPL auction having played previously for Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils. Maxwell has scored 1,397 runs at a rapid strike rate of 161.13

