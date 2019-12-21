IPL 2020 auction: Teams should invest in experience rather than youth, says Sanjay Bangar

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Indian Premier League 2020 auction took place last evening in Kolkata with many franchises ready to spend on upcoming talent - something we have seen over the years.

However, batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels that instead of teams investing in young, upcoming players, they should opt for more experienced players in order to create quicker impact.

Sanjay Bangar, speaking about auction strategies of franchises for Vivo IPL 2020 on Cricket Live exclusively on Star Sports said, “Just for one season, teams shouldn't invest too much into the future but rather go for experience and for players who would make an immediate impact because a lot of management is new so they would want to have an immediate impact on the team's results because of which there wouldn't be too much investment into the future but they will bank on experience quite a lot.”

Meanwhile, former cricketer Darren Ganga shared light on the challenges faced by young players ahead of VIVO IPL 2020 on Select Dugout on Star Sports said, “This is an opportunity for the teams to get an idea as to what young talent is about because a lot of teams will be thinking about succession planning. We have seen that with KKR in terms of the changing of the guard, in terms of their technical team, their coaching staff and even the country of players they have around them.

The other thing that I'd like to say is that when you look at most of these IPL teams, you can identify a few that are very family-oriented, loyal to certain players and built a relationship with the players. You think about Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians. I think a lot of the other teams which have not done that are trying to build that local core that will probably put them in good stead in the future.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates