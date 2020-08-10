IPL 2020: Brett Lee praises KXIP for having Anil Kumble as the head coach

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee, in an interview, spoke about his former opponent and former Indian cricket captain Anil Kumble and how important his role would be at Kings XI Punjab at the upcoming IPL 2020 season.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, former Australia pacer Brett Lee feels Kings XI Punjab have the right head coach in Anil Kumble this IPL 2020 season in UAE, “Having someone like that (Anil Kumble) in terms of the mix of the team and certainly the squad will be invaluable. The knowledge, the experiences, will definitely help. Kings XI need to win, they have got a great squad, they have got a wonderful team that can definitely get close and close but they have not got over the line yet, so, I’m actually waiting for that to happen. A great franchise to play for, I put up my hand-up and say that was a lot of fun to play for that franchise.”

Meanwhile, the ICC Cricket Committee, led by Anil Kumble, has recommended a ban on the use of saliva in its meeting in the wake of the pandemic. In its guidelines issued on Friday, the ICC said saliva should not be applied to shine the ball. "When you have done something your whole life from eight, nine, 10 years of age where you lick your fingers and you put on the ball, it's very hard to change that overnight too," Lee told Star Sports.

So, I think there's going to be a couple of occasions, or there's going to be some leniency I think from the ICC, where there may be warnings. "It's a great initiative,it's going to be very hard to implement I think, because cricketers have done this for their whole life," added Lee.

