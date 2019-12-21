IPL 2020: Captaincy right for KL Rahul, Maxwell will fill power-hitter gap, says Anil Kumble

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Indian Premier League 2020 player auctions had some really smart purchases, especially with Kings XI Punjab picking two of the top three buys of the evening. The Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for Rs 10.75 crore as well as West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell for Rs 8.5 crore.

KXIP head coach Anil Kumble spoke about their purchase of all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and the choice of players they invested in at the IPL 2020 auction on Cricket Live exclusively on Star Sports said, “We have done well because we had almost 50% getting into the auction and by far we have gotten what we wanted. This is a good platform for Glenn Maxwell with the T20 World Cup around the corner to come here and we know the quality he brings, not just as a batsman but as a fielder and a bowling option and he can bat anywhere in the middle order too. So that's the advantage and we needed a power hitter and we felt Maxwell was the right person to fill that gap.”

Kings XI head coach Anil Kumble spoke exclusively about the auction on Cricket Live Auction Special Show on Star Sports “The beauty about IPL is that you have different players from different countries, all coming together for a common cause. For KL Rahul, it's the right moment at this juncture in his career as he has already cemented his place in the white-ball format. This leadership role will give him a different perspective into looking at other players, and not worrying about his game. That will help him grow as a person and I think it was the right time for the franchise to look at KL and build on his success.”

Kings XI head coach Anil Kumble spoke exclusively about Chris Jordan on Cricket Live Auction Special Show on Star Sports “We were looking for Chris Morris initially but once he got out of hand and we lost him, we felt that Chris Jordan would fill that spot for us. He can bowl in the middle overs and he can obviously bowl in the death overs, we were keen to get someone to bowl at the death as that was missing. He also adds value to the lower order and is a good fielder so we saw a complete package in Chris Jordan and we are happy that we got him at a really good price.”

