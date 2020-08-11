IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings to hold camp at Chepauk before flying to UAE

Chennai Super Kings will be the only IPL team to organise a five-day camp in the country before flying out to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 13th edition of the T20 tournament.

The CSK management, on skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's insistence, has summoned all its Indian players to Chepauk before boarding their chartered flight. The camp will kick off on August 15. CSK are scheduled to leave for Dubai on August 21. Dubai will also be their base, where they will use the ICC academy to tune up for the tournament, which begins on September 19.

Permission in place

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) have got the necessary permission from its municipal corporation and the state government to organise the camp at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Three teams—Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders—will depart from Mumbai. KKR and RR are likely to fly out on August 20.

Meanwhile, the BCCI intends to end their search for a new IPL title sponsor by August 18. There will not be any base price this time; the market will determine it.

Title rights for 4 months

The new title sponsor will hold the rights from August 18 to December 31. However, it is not guaranteed that the highest bidder will be awarded the rights as the BCCI will examine, according to a press release, the "manner in which the third party intends to exploit the rights and the potential impact on brand IPL." With the Vivo contract alive, it will be a challenge for the BCCI to convince a sponsor to come in for this short span.

Govt clears IPL

The BCCI got the central government's formal approval to conduct this year's IPL in the UAE on Monday. "Yes, we have received all the written approvals," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel told PTI.

