IPL 2020: Chris Gayle, Mujeeb Zadran should feature in KXIP's playing XI soon

Kings XI Punjab batting coach Wasim Jaffer sees Chris Gayle and Mujeeb Zadran in the playing XI soon as the team doesn't want to bring them in at a stage when it would effectively need to win every game to make the play-offs. KXIP have struggled so far, losing four of their five games, with death bowling proving to be their biggest concern.

Jaffer said the campaign has been disappointing so far but "it only takes a game or two" to turn things around. For that to happen, the more match winners in the team the better, said Jaffer adding Gayle in that list. Both Gayle and spinner Mujeeb are yet to play in the IPL. "It should happen soon.

As I said, it needs to happen sooner than later. We don't want to bring them when every game is a must win game. Hopefully, we will have those guys featuring soon," Jaffer said. Jaffer said the West Indian great is in top shape and hungry to do the job for the team. "Chris looks very much ready and is keen to get on to the park, he has been training really well and has looked really good in the nets.

"He is such an impact player, we all know what he can do. I hope he turns up and turns it on straightaway and changes the tide for all of us. He looks hungry and that is a very good sign for the franchise.

"I am hoping he plays quickly. We need match-winners, as many as possible. Not just for the next game, also for the rest of the tournament as he can easily win you four-five games on his own," said the former India opener.

