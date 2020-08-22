IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Ajinkya Rahane focuses on physical, mental health

Ajinkya Rahane is focused on maintaining his physical as well as mental health ahead of a challenging Indian Premier League (IPL) even as Delhi Capitals teammate Prithvi Shaw wants to make the most of training sessions in the next three weeks. The Indian players of the Delhi Capitals team arrived in Mumbai on Thursday and will leave for United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday for the league, beginning on September 19. "There is no doubt that it will be a challenging trip for everyone involved. But like everyone else, I've spent these last few months focusing on my physical and mental health, and taking care of my family," Rahane said.

"So, the time I've managed to spend with them has put me in a positive frame of mind." Rahane said that a tournament in a bio-bubble will produce its own set of challenges. "This IPL will be a very different experience for all of us, and we need to make sure that we are all very positive when we hit the ground running. The key is to take one step at a time," he said.

Speaking on how his team will be approaching the upcoming season, Shaw said, "We know people have a lot of expectations from us, but our focus will be on making the most of the training sessions we get in the UAE, and re-creating that fantastic team environment which made us so successful last year. We also have the chance to gel with the new players and then set our sights on the IPL season," Shaw said.

