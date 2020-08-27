IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting arrives in Dubai

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Thursday arrived in Dubai ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

"Welcome to Dubai, @RickyPonting," Delhi Capitals tweeted. Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Capitals Indian players and members of support staff reached Dubai for the tournament.

My view for the next 6 days, hotel quarantine is officially underway. pic.twitter.com/gsH191DBvN — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) August 27, 2020

The players are currently undergoing a mandatory seven-day quarantine which is in line with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Also, they will be undergoing RT-PCR tests on Day 1, 3, and 6 of their seven-day quarantine, after which all the players who return a negative report for all three tests will be entering the bio-bubble.

Former Australian cricketer, Ponting, has also begun his quarantine period.

"My view for the next 6 days, hotel quarantine is officially underway," Ponting tweeted.

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever