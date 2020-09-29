IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals eye hat-trick of wins while SRH want first win

Off to the best possible start with two wins on the trot, a confident Delhi Capitals will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on winless Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here today.

Both sides have endured contrasting campaigns so far. Delhi head in to the game after two morale-boosting victories. The Shreyas Iyer-led side edged past Kings XI Punjab in a thrilling Super Over before thrashing CSK comprehensively to jump to the top of the points table.

On the other hand, Sunrisers are the only side yet to register a win in the tournament, having lost both their games and David Warner's men will be desperate to turn things around.

In their opening encounter, despite opener Jonny Bairstow (61) and Manish Pandey (34) putting Sunrisers in a winning position in a chase of 164, the team failed to cross the line.

Against Kolkata Knight Riders, the middle-order failed to fire and the team settled for a below-par total which the bowling unit couldn't defend. For Delhi, the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have looked sharp with the new ball while spinners Axar Patel and Amit Mishra have performed splendidly in the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin. He suffered an injury in the team's first outing and is likely to miss the match against Sunrisers.

"It is not a major injury. He bowled in the nets yesterday [Sunday], he will comeback very soon. He is being monitored by the physio, today again he will bowl at the nets. Maximum, he might miss one more match," Amit Mishra said in a pre-match presser.

