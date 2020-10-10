IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik gets thumbs up from World Cup-winning captain Morgan

England's World Cup-winningskipper Eoin Morgan believes that "leaders without title" play an equally important part as the designated one if a team intends to travel in the right direction in its pursuit of greatness. Morgan is one of the key figures in the Kolkata Knight Riders set-up under Dinesh Karthik's captaincy and he feels it has worked out well in the first three weeks.

So as a distinguished international captain, does he volunteer giving inputs to his skipper or wait for Karthik to approach him as a sounding board? "I think it has worked really well so far. I think DK and Brendon McCullum lead extremely well within the team," Morgan said.

"Within aspect of the rest of the players, we have a number of senior leaders that take on roles that don't have a title. "And within the team, that plays a pivotal part because when other senior players, apart from captain and coach and vice-captain, lead or take on directions or decisions, it gives absolute clarity for the rest of the team." KKR are placed fourth with six points.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever