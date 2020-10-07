IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik under scanner as KKR take on resurgent CSK

Under-fire Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik will have to figure out urgent fixes for his star-studded team's faltering performances when it takes on a resurgent Chennai Super Kings in the IPL here today. KKR acquired England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan but the management reposed confidence in Karthik and asked him to lead the side. However, a few of his baffling decisions apart from his own poor run with the bat—37 runs from four matches—has put the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman in the line of fire.

Promoting himself ahead of the star duo of Morgan and Andre Russell and preferring Sunil Narine in the opening slot over Big Bash sensation Tom Banton—who has been compared with Kevin

Pietersen—has put Karthik, 35, in the dock. Narine has looked woefully out of sorts, managing only 27 runs from four matches at a strike rate of 87.09 and it's high time that the team brings in the big-hitting English youngster. KKR have plenty of resources in bowling but Karthik, it seems, has not been able to manage them well and their match against Delhi Capitals could be a case in point. Pat Cummins' not-so-impressive performance has added to the team's woes.

The pitch in Sharjah is a batsmen's paradise and both teams cantered past the 200-mark but it's the bowlers who made the difference in a close chase. The pair of Morgan and Rahul Tripathi looked to seal it but Delhi's bowlers strangulated KKR's batting at the death. Karthik will need to back his bowlers, especially Kuldeep Yadav, who seems to have been under-utilised and bowled just nine overs after being dropped from the Delhi game.

Chennai, on the other hand, rediscovered some of the form. After three losses on the trot, the MS Dhoni-led side would look to make its ascent to top-four from being at the bottom.

