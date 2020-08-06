IPL 2020: Disinfectant devices at players' dressing rooms?

The BCCI, it seems, is not leaving any stone unturned as far as safety of players and support staff is concerned as they set out to conduct the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates.

In a draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that the BCCI has shared with the eight franchises, one of the points in the dressing room section of the SOP, states that the BCCI is planning to instal a device that claims to neutralise "99.99 per cent" Coronavirus particles floating in a closed air space.

The device called Scalene Hypercharge Corona Canon (Shycocan) is mentioned in the SOP and will be installed in dressing rooms if available.

Shycocan was invented by a Bangalore-based firm and has got the US FDA nod. It is part of the medical and health SOP that BCCI shared with the franchisees.

Social distancing will be a must in the dressing room, according to the SOP.

Meanwhile, in Wednesday's meeting of the franchisees, it is learnt that the BCCI has agreed to bear the ground charges in the UAE. Generally, it is the teams who have to bear the costs. This step by the BCCI was taken to minimise losses the franchisees might face due to the sudden exit of title sponsors, Vivo.

