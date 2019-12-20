IPL 2020 auction: Australian cricketers are on a high!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Kolkata: Pat Cummins, having missed a couple of IPL seasons, came back with a bang by bagging the highest bid at the 2020 Auction here.

The Aussie pacer, among seven players in top bracket of R2 crore base price, was initially fought over by Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers but Kolkata Knight Riders butted in to grab him at a whopping Rs 15.5 crore. It's the highest any franchise has paid for an overseas players and is Rs 50 lakh short of the all-time auction record of Rs 16 crore that Delhi Daredevils paid for Yuvraj Singh in 2015.

"I thought he was the best player at the auction," Brendon McCullum, KKR's new head coach, gushed. "He's really developed as a cricketer over these last few years and the body has become robust. That he is now the vice-captain of the Australia team is a mark of that development."

But why did they enter the fray so late [when the bidding was at Rs 15 crore]? "We would've come in earlier but it was going so fast [between DC and RCB]," smiled KKR Managing Director Venky Mysore.

"We were determined to get him and went in when we got the first opportunity. It's great that Morgan and Cummins are both back."

The bidding over Glenn Maxwell began on a few seconds of uneasy silence before it all picked up to have the Aussie allrounder going to Kings XI Punjab for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore. Maxwell, who has taken an indefinite break from the game to get over mental health issues, was fought for by the Punjab franchise and Delhi Capitals, for whom he turned out last season.

"These things come and go; I'm sure he's coming out of it," explained Kings XI CEO Satish Menon. "We have been tracking him a lot and we're sure he's back in his zone."

He made it clear that Maxwell's prowess as a player did override everything else. "He was very much in our radar; we needed one of those X-factor players. The middle-order was a concern for us.

He's been with us in the past so he knows the layout of the team. We certainly wanted him. We would have filled that slot at any cost."

Top five most expensive buys

Pat Cummins: Rs 15.50 Cr (KKR)

Glenn Maxwell: Rs 10.75 Cr (KXIP)

Chris Morris: Rs 10 Cr (RCB)

Sheldon Cottrell: Rs 8.50 Cr (KXIP)

Nathan Coulter-Nile: Rs 8 Cr (MI)

Did you know?

Cummins, Maxi missed last IPL!

Pat Cummins, the IPL auction’s biggest fetcher on Thursday, and his Australian teammate Glenn Maxwell had missed the last IPL. While an injury ruled out Cummins from playing for Mumbai Indians, Maxwell had withdrawn before the auction.

List of players bought at auction

Chennai Super Kings: Piyush Chawla, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore

Piyush Chawla, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore Delhi Capitals: Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav

Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh, Deepak Hooda, Jimmy Neesham, Tejinder Dhillon, Ishan Porel

Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh, Deepak Hooda, Jimmy Neesham, Tejinder Dhillon, Ishan Porel Kolkata Knight Riders: Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Pravin Tambe, M Siddharth

Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Pravin Tambe, M Siddharth Mumbai Indians: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan

Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran, David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Oshane Thomas, Aniruddh Joshi, Akash Singh

Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran, David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Oshane Thomas, Aniruddh Joshi, Akash Singh Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Shahbaz Ahmed, Joshua Philip, Pavan Deshpande

Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Shahbaz Ahmed, Joshua Philip, Pavan Deshpande Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Fabien Allen, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates