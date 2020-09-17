IPL 2020: Excited to see Bumrah and Boult bowl, says Gautam Gambhir

The IPL 2020 edition is just 2 days away from beginning in the UAE with cricketers and fans alike being all excited. The opening match of the IPL 13 will be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports Cricket Connected, former India opener Gautam Gambhir speaks about what fans should expect from the tournament opener of the Dream11 IPL between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, “I am really excited to watch how Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah will bowl with the new ball, because we all know Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are world class bowlers, and in the T20 format both are wicket-taking options. A left-arm seamer, who will bring the ball inside for a right hand batsman while Jasprit Bumrah believes in an unorthodox style of bowling. There will be a challenge for Chennai Super Kings considering they do not have Suresh Raina batting at No. 3. Shane Watson has not played international cricket for a long time, so we would want to know who will open with him and how will these batsmen face these bowlers."

He continued, "I am skewed more towards Mumbai Indians for the opening match because if we notice the team balance and the depth of the squad while not forgetting the addition of Trent Boult in the squad can prove to be an excellent option. Every team wants a bowler who will take wickets with a new ball and use Jasprit Bumrah in an experimental way. I would want to see how these two bowlers perform with the new ball not only in the first match but throughout the tournament."

On the same chat show, former India batsman Sanjay Bangar also spoke about how MS Dhoni will manage the senior players in the CSK squad during the Dream11 IPL, "MSD as a captain, I know has a lot of experience, he has other experienced players as well, but how will he adjust these experienced players on field is what I am eager to watch. I do not think there will be any challenges he will face during batting or bowling with respect to these experienced players. The most challenging aspect will be considering the T20 format is based on athleticism and fielding plays a vital role in this format, how will he manage his senior players placing them on the field. I think this will be the most challenging part as a captain for him."

Dream11 IPL 2020 gets underway on September 19th with defending champions Mumbai Indians squaring off with Chennai Super Kings at 07:30 PM. Catch all the action LIVE & exclusive on the Star Sports Network & Dinsey+ Hostar VIP

