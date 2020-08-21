IPL 2020: Failing to win IPL does add pressure, says RCB chairman

Royal Challengers Bangalore remain one of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League, but failing to win a title in 12 editions has added some "pressure" on the owners.

For some reason, RCB never clicked despite being hot favourites in a few editions. They made three IPL final appearances—2009, 2011 and 2016. In 2017 and 2019, they finished last and were at the bottom in 2018 as well.

"Performance is something that motivates and drives all of us. We have been in the finals thrice, [but] never lifted the trophy. It does add pressure, no doubt about it. But there is also a learning every time. Our last two performances have not really been up to the mark," said RCB chairman, Sanjeev Churiwala during a media interaction on the eve of their departure to the UAE.

Meanwhile, Churiwala said the Australian and England players in their squad can straightaway join the team provided they seamlessly pass from one bio-secure bubble in the UK [during the Australia-England series] to another in the UAE. The England v Australia series ends on September 16 and the IPL starts three days later.

"They will have to undergo COVID testing procedures after landing. It will be more stringent in their case [players involved in the England v Australia series]," said Churiwala.

