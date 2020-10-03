IPL 2020: Failure of KL, Agarwal and Maxwell, a big blow for KXIP

Thursday night's clash between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab was expected to be a gripping contest but sadly, it was sans the normal, match-ending thrills.

Punjab rely too much on their opening batsmen—KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. And of course, their key bowlers not performing as expected didn't help as they went down to the defending champions by 48 runs in Abu Dhabi. Mohammed Shami (1-36) was a bit expensive and Kiwi Jimmy Neesham (0-52) went for too many in a 20-over game.

What was interesting to see was Rohit Sharma (45-ball 70) coming back to form and two players, in a matter of five overs, change the game. One of course was Kieron Pollard (47 not out off 20 balls) and the other, Hardik Pandya (30 not out off 11 balls), who helped Mumbai Indians put up 191.

For Kings XI Punjab, Mayank Agarwal (25) and KL Rahul (17), their key players, failed. Glenn Maxwell (11 off 18 balls) disappointed again. Now, when you have three game-changers failing in a 120-ball game, you can't expect a side to win. That was disappointing to see.

The learnings for Kings XI Punjab is that their key players must perform in a special manner in the batting department. Also, they appear confused as to who should bowl the final over. I reckon Shami is their best bet because of the sheer quality he dishes out. Sure, the India pacer will have his off days but if offie Krishnappa Gowtham (1-45) is going to bowl at death to batsmen of high quality (in Thursday's case Pollard and Pandya), it reflects a side without good options for a critical segment in the game.

Meanwhile, Mumbai seem to be getting back into groove. They need to realise that Hardik and Pollard need to get enough balls to be able to take them over that 185-run mark. If they can do that, they have enough quality bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah to put pressure on the opposition. This game may have not been a thriller, but there were takeaways for both sides.

Shishir Hattangadi is a former Mumbai Ranji Trophy captain, now CEO of Baroda Cricket Association

