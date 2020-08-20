IPL 2020: Foreign Players Who Won The Title More Than Once

The Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced in 2008, and 12 years ago none of the Indian fans ever imagined that the T20 league will go on to become one of the most followed tournaments around the world. The cash-rich league has managed to replicate the kind of success global football leagues had achieved over the years. However, the IPL soon became a huge brand and emerged as the trendsetter for domestic cricket leagues for almost all cricket playing nations.

Today, the IPL has been perceived as the biggest cricket leagues around the world by players and organizers around the world, with boards also ready to make changes in their international calendars to accommodate the cash-rich league in the cricketing schedule. The IPL betting for it happening this year was not in favour of the BCCI due to the increasing cases coronavirus in India, but the postpone of the T20 World made it possible.

Despite the fact that the IPL is all about Indian players, it's the overseas players, who make the tournament interesting. Here is an attempt to list five such foreign players who have managed to be the winning team for more than one season:

1. Eoin Morgan

English World Cup-winning skipper, Eoin Morgan played his first IPL season in 2010 for the RCB and then he was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders before the 2011 season. During his stint with KKR between 2011 and 2013, he played26 matches, but none of them were in the 2012 season which KKR went on to win. Mogan then played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2015 and 2016 editions in which he played 7 matches in the latter which SRH went on to win. He has been bought back by the KKR ahead of the IPL 2020 and he can be expected to play a crucial role this season.

2. Tim Southee

The veteran New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has not been able to replicate his international success in the IPL. Having featured in seven seasons since 2011, he has taken just 28 wickets in the 40 matches he has played so far. However, he was fortunate to be a member of the championship-winning side on two occasions. The first time was in his debut season of 2011 while playing for Chennai Super Kings, and then again in 2017, when he was playing for the Mumbai Indians.

3. Morne Morkel

South African fast bowler, Morne Morkel bowled some of the brilliant bowling spells in the history of the league. In fact, he ended up winning the Purple Cap in the 2012 season as he had scalped as many as 25 wickets. However, his exploits with the ball did not prove enough for his side, Delhi Daredevils, to win the title. Morkel got luck feature in the Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals side that lifted the trophy during the inaugural edition of the IPL, even though he did not get to play a single game. He, however, did manage to scalp 12 wickets across as many matches in KKR's 2014 title winning campaign.

4. Ben Cutting

The Aussie all-rounder, Ben Cutting played a crucial role in SRH's title win as he played a fiery knock in 2016 final. Although he has just played 21 IPL games across five seasons that he has featured in, he came out with a brilliant performance in the nerve-wracking game. His unbeaten 39-run cameo coupled with the wickets of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul in the 2016 final saw Cutting being adjudged Man of the Match, helping the SRH lift the trophy for the first time. Cutting again ended up being on the winning side in the 2019 edition when he just got to play three games in Mumbai Indians' successful campaign.

5. George Bailey

George Bailey can be termed as one of the luckiest players to have won two Indian Premier League (IPL) winner's medals, and both the occasions cam while playing for the Chennai Super Kings squad that won consecutive titles in 2010 and 2011. He played just one game across these two campaigns. Bailey was unable to find a place in a settled CSK XI, which boasted of foreign nationals like Mike Hussey, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis and Albie Morkel. Although, he helped the KXIP to reach the final of the 2014 season when they lost to KKR.

