IPL 2020: Hard being on the losing side of so many games on the trot, says KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) lost their third game on the trot with a comprehensive 10-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After KXIP scored 178/4, CSK openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson scored 181 runs between them to ensure that that their side reach the target without losing a single wicket.

"It's hard being on the losing side for so many games on the trot. We need to come back harder and better. There's no rocket science where we are going wrong, it's the execution," said KXIP captain KL Rahul after the match.

"When we started batting, the wicket did stop a bit and when the spinners came in there was some grip and turn. If we don't get wickets of the class of Watson and du Plessis, we are in trouble."

Watson and du Plessis took CSK to 60/0 within the powerplay. "It's a bit hard to attack as a captain when they are going at 10 runs an over in the powerplay," said Rahul.

Rahul said that he is hopeful of his team bouncing back. "They are all professional players, so we can expect them to come back better. We need to keep training harder, practising and try to win the key moments in the game. Hopefully we'll be able to bounce back," he said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever