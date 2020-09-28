IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya keen to bowl after back surgery

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya sweats it out during a gym session in the UAE recently. Pandya has not yet bowled in IPL-13

It's Virat Kohli v Rohit Sharma tonight as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai.

Though RCB lost their last game to Kings XI Punjab by a huge margin of 97 runs last week, Rohit-led MI's Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan knows that the challenge to overcome RCB will be huge.

"Any team can beat any team on a given day and we are looking at just going out there and playing our best cricket [against RCB]," Zaheer said on Sunday. MI lost their opening game to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets but bounced back to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs last Wednesday.



Zaheer Khan

Ex-India pacer Zaheer, 41, is confident about using Hardik Pandya to full capacity - as a batsman and bowler.

"We are all expecting him [Hardik] to bowl. He is someone who really changes that balance of any side when he is bowling and he understands that. But we have to listen to his body and that is the conversation which we've been having in consultation with the physios," remarked Zaheer when asked about Hardik's bowling chances in tonight's game. However, the former left-arm pacer said the team need to be patient and allow Hardik to gain full bowling fitness. Hardik, 26, who underwent back surgery in London last November, has not bowled in this IPL.

"He is very keen and really wants to bowl. We just have to wait and be patient and listen to his body. At the end of the day, injuries play a huge role for any bowler," Zaheer added.

