Search

IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya keen to bowl after back surgery

Updated: 28 September, 2020 07:19 IST | Subodh Mayure | Mumbai

Ex-India pacer Zaheer, 41, is confident about using Hardik Pandya to full capacity - as a batsman and bowler

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya sweats it out during a gym session in the UAE recently. Pandya has not yet bowled in IPL-13
Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya sweats it out during a gym session in the UAE recently. Pandya has not yet bowled in IPL-13

It's Virat Kohli v Rohit Sharma tonight as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai.

Though RCB lost their last game to Kings XI Punjab by a huge margin of 97 runs last week, Rohit-led MI's Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan knows that the challenge to overcome RCB will be huge.

"Any team can beat any team on a given day and we are looking at just going out there and playing our best cricket [against RCB]," Zaheer said on Sunday. MI lost their opening game to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets but bounced back to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs last Wednesday.

Zaheer Khan
Zaheer Khan

Ex-India pacer Zaheer, 41, is confident about using Hardik Pandya to full capacity - as a batsman and bowler.

"We are all expecting him [Hardik] to bowl. He is someone who really changes that balance of any side when he is bowling and he understands that. But we have to listen to his body and that is the conversation which we've been having in consultation with the physios," remarked Zaheer when asked about Hardik's bowling chances in tonight's game. However, the former left-arm pacer said the team need to be patient and allow Hardik to gain full bowling fitness. Hardik, 26, who underwent back surgery in London last November, has not bowled in this IPL.

"He is very keen and really wants to bowl. We just have to wait and be patient and listen to his body. At the end of the day, injuries play a huge role for any bowler," Zaheer added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 28 September, 2020 07:14 IST

Tags

IPL 2020zaheer khanhardik pandyarohit sharmavirat kohlimumbai indiansroyal challengers bangalorecricket newssports news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK