IPL 2020: 'I knew it was just a matter of one six,' says Rahul Tewatia

Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia in full flow during his 31-ball 53 in the Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Pic: BCCI/IPL

Rahul Tewatia, who became an overnight star by smashing West Indian pacer Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over, said his self-belief did not waver despite the "worst 20 balls" he ever played early in his roller-coaster knock.

His sensational effort helped Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab in an incredible match on Sunday night. Early on in his innings, he was struggling to put bat to ball. "The dugout knows I can hit the ball long. I knew I had to believe in myself. It was a matter of one six," Tewatia said after Royals' four-wicket win.

"Five [sixes] in the over, that's amazing. I tried to hit the leg-spinner, but unfortunately I couldn't. So I had to hit other bowlers." He hit those big hits in the 18th over off Cottrell, four of them on the trot, to turn the match on its head after the Royals needed 51 runs from the last three overs.

Tewatia struggled to connect with the ball initially after he was sent at Steven Smith's fall ahead of the likes of Robin Uthappa. However, with Tewatia wasting the deliveries at the crucial juncture, pressure was building on Sanju Samson. Asked about it, he said, "The worst 20 balls I have ever played. After then I began to hit so I kept going. I will never forget this knock."

