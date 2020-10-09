IPL 2020: I would like to see how Ravi Bishnoi grows in the future, says Ashish Nehra

At the ongoing IPL 2020 season, which started on September 19, many young Indian cricketers have shown promise with some stellar performances. Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Devdutt Padikkal and Ravi Bishnoi are some of the talking points of IPL 13. Former India pacer Ashish Nehra and former batting coach Sanjay Bangar were highly impressed with the young talents and spoke highly of their performances.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, former Team India pacer Ashish Nehra talked about how impressed he was by Kings XI Punjab’s Ravi Bishnoi and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Devdutt Padikkal’s performance, "He (Bishnoi) has done really well and I would like to see how he bowls in the future and how he grows. Ravi Bishnoi and Devdutt Padikkal, both have shown great character. As I said earlier, I would’ve liked Parthiv Patel to open, but that is out of the picture now. Looking at the future, I am impressed by Devdutt Padikkal and Ravi Bishnoi’s performance."

Meanwhile, former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar lavished praise on Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan, "The yorker ball is the most difficult ball in this format, and that too when the ball is wet. Despite that, T Natarajan bowled in the previous match and sorted out SRH’s death bowling issue. I am really impressed by Natarajan. He is looking in good form and Natarajan will be my player of choice who has impressed me in the IPL."

