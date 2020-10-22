IPL 2020: I'm playing with courage, not afraid to get out says Shikhar Dhawan

In rampaging form, Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan says he is running faster, feeling fresher and has no fear of being dismissed this IPL season. Dhawan has scored two consecutive IPL hundreds, the first to achieve the feat, and slammed two fifties as well, making it a season to remember for him so far. He struck a 61-ball 106 against Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday but the team still lost the match.

"I keep my mindset positive, just look to score runs and not think [the] pitch is doing this or that. I play with courage. I am not afraid to get out," he said, dissecting his approach to batting after an unbeaten 101 against CSK in a match on October 17. "We were lucky to get so much time off. It allowed me to refresh myself both mentally and physically. I am running faster, feeling fresher."

The start of the tournament wasn't all that great for him but Dhawan said even when he wasn't getting a big score, he was hitting the ball as well as one can. "I was hitting the ball well but I wasn't converting those 20s into 50s. Once you do that, you take that confidence into the next game," he said. The senior India opener said the defeat to KXIP is a learning experience for the table-toppers going into the business end of the tournament.

"We are going to have a discussion and see where we can improve," Dhawan said.

