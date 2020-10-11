IPL 2020: It's Mumbai boys versus MI in Abu Dhabi today

Mumbai versus Delhi...the rivalry is deep-rooted and famous.

However, in IPL-13, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are led by two Mumbai cricketers—Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer—respectively. DC have another big Mumbai factor in Prithvi Shaw (198 runs) while Iyer has scored 203 runs so far.

MI's Australian pacer James Pattinson, who has picked up nine wickets in six games, acknowledged DC's batting power. "A team like that [DC] it is sometimes really hard to stop. They have a wonderful batting line-up, similar to ours. It should make for a really good game," Pattinson said during a virtual interaction on Saturday. DC have won five out of their six games while MI have four wins under their belt.

Pattinson, 30, who replaced injured speedster Lasith Malinga, made it clear that it is important to execute plans well in Abu Dhabi today. "It's all about trying to limit the damage on both sides of the wicket in T20 cricket. Few try to bowl accordingly, always try and think ahead of the batters and not be predictable. One of the big things for us is to try and plan really well and execute. Sometimes it works and sometimes doesn't, but what we can do is try our best," remarked Pattinson.

