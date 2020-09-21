IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah can fill Lasith Malinga's shoes at MI, says Brett Lee

Former Australian pace veteran-turned commentator Brett Lee was a terror on the field with the ball and most batsmen were witness to it. Brett Lee sees a lot of hope in the current list of pace bowlers but has always been fond of one particular fast bowler - Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Game Plan, former Australia pacer Breet Lee spoke on how Jasprit Bumrah is ready to fill Lasith Malinga’s shoes in MI and how CSK & MI have the chance of being in the top four.

Kira (Anchor): Impact of Malinga’s absence and is Bumrah ready to take the lead of MI bowling attack?

Brett: I am always Bumrah’s fan since he burst into the scenes some years ago. He has got a different bowling action, he pushes the ball in, and can swing the ball both ways. He is good with the new ball but I like him with the old ball and that’s why he can fill the shoes of Malinga and can bowl at death overs. He can bowl at 140kmph and zoom the ball in at the batsman’s feet. He is bowling the Yorkers consistently and there are very less bowlers like that, so he can fill those shoes.

Kira (Anchor): Are Mumbai Indians in your top four?

Brett: They have to be. Champions of last year, they have got a good squad. Pollard is in form and we know what Rohit can do. They have Jasprit Bumrah, and some good spinners and some power hitters as well, so yes, they are in my top four.

Kira (Anchor): CSK also has good spin attack. Do you see them in the top four as well?

Brett: They are up there. I have picked them to win and I think CSK have a good chance because of their spin attack. With Santner, Jadeja needs to step up and be the no.1 spinner and CSK have got great variety and none of the spinners are same so they are at an advantage for the conditions in the UAE as the tournament progresses.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news