IPL 2020: Jos Buttler all smiles after being gifted MS Dhoni's no. 7 CSK jersey

Rajasthan Royals' batsman Jos Buttler showed dominance enroute his unbeaten fifty against Chennai Super Kings during their IPL 2020 encounter on October 19, Monday. Buttler scored an unbeaten 70 runs and was also the man-of-the-match vs CSK at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Jos Buttler was later spotted post match with a certain 'prized possession' that he received from none other than the opposition's captain - MS Dhoni. MSD had gifted him his number 7 Chennai Super Kings jersey. The IPL went on to share a photo on their official Twitter account which saw a smiling Jos Buttler posing away with the new MSD CSK jersey.

Buttler all smiles with a prized possession ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/FoUtHUofYw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 19, 2020

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by seven wicekts to move up to the fifth spot in the IPL 2020 points table.

Speaking about his performance, Jos Buttler said, "Nice to get a win on the board tonight. I tried to come out with some intensity in my batting. I didn't think I had enough last game, and I decided to take a few more options tonight, and it came off."

"You have to keep trusting yourself and particularly when there's no scoreboard pressure, you can play yourself in and let cut loose in the end. I'm happy (batting at No.5) to do whatever the team needs to me do. This is my role for now," said the 30-year-old England batsman.

Steve Smith praises Jos Buttler

Smith saidm "Sharjah is a little different from here. The wicket was stopping, not the best for batting, and good to be on the winning side. I thought we bowled well in the powerplay. The spinners bowled good lengths, with the googlies and leggies, building a lot of pressure."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news