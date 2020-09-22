IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab appeal against 'short run' call against Delhi Capitals

Kings XI Punjab's Chris Jordan grounds his bat to complete a run while umpire Nitin Menon looks on during Sunday's IPL clash against Delhi Capitals in Dubai

Kings XI Punjab have appealed against on-field umpire Nitin Menon's controversial 'short run' call at crunch time of their IPL game against Delhi Capitals as former players seek more technological intervention for the sake of fair results.

Before the match went into Super Over, the TV footage showed that square leg umpire Menon had erred in calling Chris Jordan for a 'short run' in the third ball of the 19th over, bowled by Kagiso Rabada.

Umpire Menon in focus

The TV replays showed that Jordan's bat was inside the crease when he completed the first run, starting from the non-striker's end. However, to KXIP's horror, Menon gestured that Jordan has not completed the run and only one run was added to Mayank Agarwal and the Punjab team's total. The decision was not reversed despite technological evidence that it was a wrong call. In the final over, Punjab needed 13 runs to win and Agarwal managed 12 runs in the first three balls.

If that one 'short run' was credited to their total, Punjab would have won with three balls to spare but they lost two wickets in the final two balls after a dot fourth ball and it spilled to a Super Over, which they lost. "We have appealed to the match referee. While a human error can happen and we understand that, there is no room for human errors like these in a world class tournament like the IPL. This one run could cost us a play off berth," KXIP CEO Satish Menon told PTI.

The appeal is unlikely to yield any result since rule 2.12 (Umpire's decision) in the IPL rule book on playing conditions says that "an umpire may alter any decision provided that such alteration is made promptly. This apart, an umpire's decision, once made, is final."

KXIP co-owner and Bollywood actor Preity Zinta called for a rule change. "I've always believed in being graceful in a win or loss and in the spirit of the game but it's also important to ask for policy changes that improve the game in the future for everyone. The past has happened and it's imp [important] to move on. So Looking ahead & being positive as always," she tweeted.

Sehwag's sarcasm

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag tweeted: "I don't agree with the man of the match choice. The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match," he tweeted.

