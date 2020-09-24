IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab look to take fresh guard after contentious 'short run' call

Kings XI Punjab's Chris Jordan grounds his bat to complete a run while umpire Nitin Menon looks on during Sunday's IPL clash against Delhi Capitals in Dubai

Kings XI Punjab will look to put behind the controversial 'short run' decision in their IPL opener and start afresh when they take on Virat Kohli's buoyant Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday. In their opening game against Delhi Capitals, the square-leg umpire erroneously called KXIP's Chris Jordan for a 'short run' in the third ball of the 19th over, effectively costing his team the closely-fought game.

KXIP went on to lodge an appeal to the match referee over the incident but on Thursday, KL Rahul & Co. would like forget the unsavoury incident and focus on the task ahead. In contrast, RCB opened their campaign on a winning note defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs, raising hopes that things might finally fall into place for them this season. Devdutt Padikkal started his IPL career on a classy note, hitting a sublime half-century and will once again be in focus, while AB de Villers will also look to continue in the same vein following a crucial half-century.

Watch the KXIP vs RCB preview.

Both Kohli and Aaron Finch looked good on Monday night and would be itching to spend more time in the middle. Yuzvendra Chahal, as always, will be the key man in the RCB bowling attack. The leg-spinner was instrumental in his team's recent win over SRH, triggering a batting collapse. RCB will again miss the services of Chris Morris, who has suffered a side-strain.

