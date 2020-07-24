IPL 2020 likely to begin from September 19 to November 8

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to start from September 19. After the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the postponement of the T20 World Cup, there is a window from September 19 to November 10, a source within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told ANI.



However, the source said the final decision will only be taken in the IPL governing council meeting.



"So we discussed this date (September 19 to November 8), we had an informal discussion on dates but a final decision will only be taken in the governing council meeting. We also have to discuss other things including training camp, SOP etc. More clarity can only come after the meeting," the source said. This year's IPL was slated to commence from March 29 but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Earlier, IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that the 13th edition of the league will be played in the UAE. "IPL 2020 which was postponed due to coronavirus will now be held in UAE," Patel told ANI on Tuesday.



He said that the BCCI has applied for government permission and further course of action will be discussed in IPL governing council meeting.



"The IPL governing council will discuss further course of action," Patel further said.

