IPL 2020: LOL! Don't miss these hilarious memes from RCB vs MI game

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match saw yet another game end in a thrilling Super Over - the second of the IPL 2020 season. In the end it was Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore who stormed away with a victory over Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians.

In the Super Over, in which Mumbai Indians batted first, Navdeep Saini bowled a disciplined line and length and conceded only seven runs. RCB had to chase a Super Over target of 8 runs which they easily got to thanks to Kohli and de Villiers brilliant show in that over.

Throught the RCB vs MI game, Twitterati went crazy as many users began posting hilarious memes and jokes about the IPL 2020 encounter. Below are some of the funniest that surfaced on social media.

Rahil Tewatia > < Ishan Kishan pic.twitter.com/2yldVI4RtB — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) September 28, 2020

Bumrah Against Others Against ABD pic.twitter.com/woKlt7keez — Steve Rogers á´¿á¶Âá´® âÂÂ (@KuskithalaV7) September 28, 2020

Bumrah line nd length b like pic.twitter.com/dJ9KpeFuHS — PlayMemer (@Uzumaki67980670) September 19, 2020

Earlier, RCB were put in to bat and their opening pair of Devdutt Paddikal and Aaron Finch dominating the bowlers. Both batsmen scored fifties (Paddikal54, Finch 52) and their first wicket partnership lasted for 81 runs before Finch was dismissed. After Kohli was dismissed, AB de Villiers followed up with an ever more brilliant show with his unbeaten 55 runs off 24 balls including 4 sixes and 4 boundaries to lead RCB to a definitive 201 runs total.

Rohit Sharma's boys came out to bat but lost two early wickets including skipper Sharma leaving them at 16/2 and then 39/3. It was Ishan Kishan who turned things around for the defending champions with a stellar show of 99 runs off 58 deliveries which included 9 sensational sixes and 2 fours at a strike rate of 170 plus. Kishan along with Mumbai Indians mainstay Kieron Pollard put on a brilliant stand with Pollard slamming a quickfire 60 runs in just 24 deliveries with 5 sixes and 3 boundaries.

Skipper speak

Virat Kohli: I don't have words right now. It was such a roller-coaster game. I think they played really well and patiently in the middle. It went down to the wire; we tried to execute the things we wanted to. We've got a close victory and these little things on the field...we really want to focus on it. I thought about who are the best guys to come back for twos and it was me and AB. It was all about stepping onto the field and taking responsibility. Fielding is something we need to work on. If we'd taken our chances, it wouldn't have been so close.

Rohit Sharma: It was a great game of cricket. We were not in the game at all when we started off with the bat. Great innings by Ishan there and then Pollard was brilliant as usual for us. It is just that we couldn't start well. I thought we could chase 200 with the batting power we have. We didn't get the momentum in the first six-seven overs and also lost three wickets.

