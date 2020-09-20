IPL 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni: First six days of isolation were difficult

Staying in self-isolation for the first six days after spending five months with family was the hardest phase, according to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who spoke for the first time in months ahead of the IPL opener against Mumbai Indians. As per the protocol, teams had to quarantine for six days in Dubai and 14 days in Abu Dhabi.

However, CSK had to stretch their self-isolation period to September 1 due to positive cases in the camp including players Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad. "The first six days of quarantine are very difficult. You are with your family and suddenly you have to stay in a separate room...felt each individual used that time well and nobody was disappointed or frustrated," the former India skipper said after winning the toss.

Dhoni, who had retired from international cricket a little over a year ago, said he worked on his fitness during the Coronavirus-induced lockdown. His bulging biceps were there for all to see. "Have the liberty during lockdown to spend time on yourself to keep fit. Have to applaud every member of the squad for utilising the time well."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever