IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal was the game-changer against Mumbai!

The Punjab boys got over the line against the mighty Mumbai Indians on Sunday night. KL Rahul and his team have been unlucky in not being able to convert those close games into wins on a few occasions. This victory could just be the steroid they need to start believing in their ability and more importantly, the change of fortunes.

Chasing 177 with contributions from the dangerous and now in-form Quinton de Kock, who scored a 43-ball 53, Krunal Pandya's 34 and the much under-utilised Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 34 off 12 balls can be a tall order with Jasprit Bumrah in the opposition.

KL Rahul's Bradmanesque form in the context of white-ball cricket is critical in KXIP getting off to a healthy start. The skipper didn't disappoint. His 77 set up a run chase and helped tie the game.

Pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah were again the standout bowlers for their respective teams.

To have two Super Overs tells you this game was a battle of temperament and holding one's nerve. The game-changer for me was Mayank Agarwal. This kid can play and all those, who have seen him, know that. What has impressed fans the most about Agarwal is the fact that he looks at the destination as much as the journey. His ability to take Punjab over the line in the second Super Over spoke a lot of his smart cricketing sense, preempting his scoring areas with the given fields set for him and positioning himself with balance to execute his game plan.

To finish the game the way he did, spoke of the mind space he is in at the moment. He is giving the selectors something to smile about in the days to come.

Now that the teams know who are the players in form, it becomes critical to ensure form and more importantly sustaining fitness during the business end of the tournament.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news