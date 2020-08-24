IPL 2020: MS Dhoni swaps business class seat with an economy passenger, video go viral

MS Dhoni has won several hearts, both on and off the cricket field, due to his performances in a stellar international career and his down-to-earth attitude.

An example of his humble nature was seen recently when Dhoni, en route to the UAE for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his Chennai Super Kings teammates, swapped his business class seat with an economy class passenger. Dhoni had apparently done so as the passenger's legs were 'too long' to fit in an economy class seat.

When a man who’s seen it all, done it all in Cricket tells you, “Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I’ll sit in Economy.” The skipper never fails to amaze me. @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/bE3W99I4P6 — george (@georgejohn1973) August 21, 2020

A Twitter user by the name of George uploaded a video of the flight claiming the same. The man claiming so looked like a CSK staffer himself. In the video, the former India captain is also seen having a chat with Suresh Raina and some of his other CSK teammates.

"When a man who's seen it all, done it all in Cricket tells you, 'Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I'll sit in Economy.' The skipper never fails to amaze me. @msdhoni," the tweet read.

MS Dhoni

On August 15, the 39-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket via a social media post, thus bringing an end to an illustrious career spanning 16 years.

Also Read: Farewell match for MS Dhoni? Yes, the BCCI wants to have one

Dhoni will be leading CSK with an aim to win a fourth IPL title when the tournament starts from September 19.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever