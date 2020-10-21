IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's process is meaningless, feels Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth, the former India captain and selection committee chief, has slammed Mahendra Singh Dhoni's "ridiculous" calls for Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL and asked what "spark" did he see in the under-performing Kedar Jadhav. The three-time winners' poor run this season has put a question-mark on the approach and Dhoni, trying to justify it, said that the younger lot has not done enough to force a change, until now.

"You don't want to chop and change. Insecurity is something you don't want to prevail in the dressing room. Also the youngsters, we didn't see the spark to push the guys," Dhoni said at the presentation ceremony on Monday. "But what this result has done is give those youngsters a chance in the rest of the tournament. Maybe going forward we bring them in and they play without pressure," he added.

Referring to Dhoni's remark, Srikkanth, speaking on Star Sports Tamil, said: "I will never accept what Dhoni is saying about this process." "This process he keeps talking about is meaningless. You keep talking about process, process... but the process of selection itself is wrong. "What is Dhoni's deal? He says (N) Jagadeesan doesn't have spark, but does 'scooter' Jadhav have that spark? This is ridiculous. I will not accept this answer today. All this talk of process, and Chennai's tournament itself is over," he added.



Kris Srikkanth

Jagadeesan has played just one match. CSK lie bottom of the heap and succumbed to a seven-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals for their seventh defeat. Srikkanth, who was the team mentor and brand ambassador of CSK in the inaugural edition of the IPL, also questioned Piyush Chawla's selection. "Dhoni now says that since the pressure is off, he'll give the youngsters a chance. Come on, yaar. I don't understand this rubbish about the process at all. Karn Sharma at least took wickets. Chawla simply goes through the motions of bowling."