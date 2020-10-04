IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan gaining from watching Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians' young batsman Ishan Kishan is learning the tricks of the trade from his team's experienced campaigners, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya.

Kishan, 22, smashed a 58-ball 99 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and 28 off 32 balls against Kings XI Punjab in his last two outings. "I have been working with them [Pollard and Hardik] for the last three years and I know how they plan the game. It's not only about power; it's also about how they take the game to the last over or how they put pressure on the bowlers," said Kishan on the eve of Sunday's clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

He added: "At the same time, how they rotate strike [is important]. This is something I am learning from them—how to rotate strike—and how to keep [opposition] players confused on what's your next move. It's not just about going there and hitting."

Both MI and SRH have won two out of their four games. Despite the small Sharjah ground, Kishan felt the MI batsmen need to be cautious in their shot selection.

"They [SRH] have got a few good bowlers. I know it's a small stadium, but at the same time, if we don't get loose balls, we have to respect those balls and if the tempo is on our side, we need to keep going with it," remarked Kishan.

Kishan, who scored 822 runs in 39 IPL games, warned opposing bowlers that he will be seen hitting shots through the cover region more often. "I was not good at playing shots through the covers, but I have worked a lot on this and I will definitely go for it," he said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news