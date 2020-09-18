IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians team cautious in bubble too

The aggressive nature of COVID-19 will keep everyone on tenterhooks till the last ball is bowled in the Indian Premier League.

Despite putting in place a fool-proof, bio-secure bubble, there is a possibility of the virus sneaking in, as was the case with the Chennai Super Kings.

The Mumbai Indians were seen taking utmost precaution when they departed for UAE in PPE kits. Every member had to mandatorily put on four disposable gloves and remove one after they touched anything.

Even at the team hotel in Abu Dhabi, basic protocol like social distancing and sanitisation have been followed.

The Mumbai Indians seemed to have a plan in place for a worst-case scenario too. Coach Mahela Jayawardene revealed: "The pandemic is such that it is very difficult to control everything. Along the way, we have planned that if someone tests positive or a small cluster of players [get infected] because of [close] proximity, they might have to get isolated from the main group. We have planned for all that.

"Even when we are doing certain events or when the guys are spending time in a group, we have asked everyone to take maximum precaution and not take anything lightly even though we are in a bio-secure bubble. The management team are doing everything they can. Hopefully, everyone is disciplined and the season goes through without any issues."

