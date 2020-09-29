IPL 2020: Navdeep Saini, not Shivam Dube, should bowl for RCB at the death, feels Irfan Pathan

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan recently discussed his views on Royal Challengers Bangalore letting Shivam Dube bowl in death overs at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 season.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan weighs in whether RCB are staring at the same problem with their bowling department in this Dream11 IPL 2020 like they did last season, “Look, I think they will get better as soon as Chris Morris comes in. I see Morris coming in, Steyn going out and they are settled. What I don’t want from RCB is Shivam Dube bowling the death overs. They have a better team, they have better batsmen comparatively. They are not just dependent on AB de Villiers or Virat Kohli. This year they have Aaron Finch as well, Paddikal started very well. So, there are lots of positives, but in the last game, the way they bowled Shivam Dube in the last over. Navdeep Saini should bowl a minimum of 2 overs at the death because he’s the guy who can nail those yorkers as well as he can just bluff the batsmen and bowl bouncers at the death as well."

"They have a better team, they have better batsmen comparatively. They are not just dependent on AB de Villiers or Virat Kohli. This year they have Aaron Finch as well, (Devdutt) Paddikal started very well," Irfan Pathan added.

According to the former India all-rounder, Navdeep Saini should bowl a minimum of two overs at the death as he feels 'he's the guy who can nail those yorkers as well as he can just bluff the batsmen and bowl bouncers at the death as well.'

