IPL 2020 | Ness Wadia: It'll be the best IPL despite COVID-19 fear

Instead of speculating on the IPL's title sponsorship, Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia says the focus must be on ensuring that not a single COVID-19 case is reported during the event, which according to him, is set to be the "best ever". "We are very concerned about the safety of the players and all others involved. Even if there is one case, the IPL could be doomed," Wadia said.

In the current economic climate, Wadia expects the sponsors, whether team or IPL, to negotiate hard."All the sponsors are going to negotiate hard but I will change by name if it is not the most watched IPL ever. It will be the best ever IPL. You mark my words. Sponsors would be foolish not to be part of IPL this year."It would be a wrong commercial decision on their part to not be a part of the IPL. I truly believe that if I was a sponsor, I would be jump right in."

The BCCI has sent an exhaustive 16-page SOP to teams for a smooth conduct of the tournament. It requires players, support staff, team officials and owners to be part of a bio-secure environment.

Wadia himself has not decided on travelling to the UAE for the IPL but said safety can't be compromised.

"We have to adjust and acclimatise to the (bio-secure) environment. One case could kill the IPL. Extraneous circumstances require ordinary people to do extraordinary things," he added.

