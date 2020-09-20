IPL 2020: Pravin Tambe now part of Kolkata Knight Riders support staff

Pravin Tambe may not be allowed to participate in the Indian Premier League after the fiasco over his eligibility left the BCCI red-faced, but that has not stopped the veteran Mumbai leggie from being part of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Tambe, who will turn 49 next month, has been roped in by KKR as a support staff member after the franchise bought him up at his base price of Rs 20 lakh. He became the oldest player bought in the IPL auction.

However, their joy was shortlived after it emerged that Tambe had played a T10 league held in the UAE in 2018. BCCI rules do not permit any cricketer to participate in the shortest formats elsewhere unless they retire. After Tambe's case was brought to BCCI's notice, KKR were informed not to field the leggie in IPL-13. The franchise is yet to ask for a replacement.

Tambe, who recently became the first Indian cricketer to participate in the Caribbean Premier League, flew straight to Abu Dhabi to join the KKR support staff team to guide their spinners. KKR's chief executive and MD, Venky Mysore told Sunday mid-day: "We are delighted that Tambe became the first Indian cricketer to play in the CPL for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR). He played an important role in the new record that TKR set of going through the entire season unbeaten and winning the fourth championship in six years.

"We thought it would be most appropriate for him to come and become part of the support staff of KKR during the IPL. We expect that with the positivity and energy he brings, he will be a lucky charm for us."

