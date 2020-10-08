IPL 2020 quiz: How well do you know these batting records?

At the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 season, batsmen have shown that they mean business with merciless hitting and top-notch strokeplay. As we enter the fourth week of the IPL 13 season, here is a quiz on the batsmen and records for you to try out, if your up for the challenge!

1 - Which team has scored the highest total so far in IPL 2020?

Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals

Kings XI Punjab

2 - Which team has scored the biggest win in terms of margin of runs at IPL 2020?

Kings XI Punjab

Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals

3 - Who is the leading run scorer in the IPL 2020?

Faf Du Plessis

KL Rahul

Mayank Agarwal

4 - KL Rahul set a record for highest individual score by an Indian at the IPL. How much did he score?

133*

132*

131*

5 - Which batsman holds the record for most sixes at IPL 2020?

Sanju Samson

KL Rahul

Rohit Sharma

6 - Which batsman has the highest average at the IPL 2020?

KL Rahul

Mayank Agarwal

Kieron Pollard

7 - Which batsman hit the most sixes in an innings at the IPL 2020?

Ishan Kishan

Sanju Samson

Rahul Tewatia

8 - Which batsman has the highest strike rate at IPL 2020?

Kieron Pollard

Jofra Archer

Sam Curran

Answers:

1 - Delhi Capitals - 228/4

2 - Kings XI Punjab - 97 runs

3 - KL Rahul - 302 runs

4 - 132*

5 - Sanju Samson - 16

6 - Kieron Pollard - 163.0

7 - Sanju Samson - 9

8 - Jofra Archer - 238.88

Note: All records and statistics are as of October 8, 2020.

