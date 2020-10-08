IPL 2020 quiz: How well do you know these batting records?
Put your IPL 2020 knowledge to the Test by answering these questions on the batsmen so far in the season
At the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 season, batsmen have shown that they mean business with merciless hitting and top-notch strokeplay. As we enter the fourth week of the IPL 13 season, here is a quiz on the batsmen and records for you to try out, if your up for the challenge!
1 - Which team has scored the highest total so far in IPL 2020?
- Rajasthan Royals
- Delhi Capitals
- Kings XI Punjab
2 - Which team has scored the biggest win in terms of margin of runs at IPL 2020?
- Kings XI Punjab
- Mumbai Indians
- Delhi Capitals
3 - Who is the leading run scorer in the IPL 2020?
- Faf Du Plessis
- KL Rahul
- Mayank Agarwal
4 - KL Rahul set a record for highest individual score by an Indian at the IPL. How much did he score?
- 133*
- 132*
- 131*
5 - Which batsman holds the record for most sixes at IPL 2020?
- Sanju Samson
- KL Rahul
- Rohit Sharma
6 - Which batsman has the highest average at the IPL 2020?
- KL Rahul
- Mayank Agarwal
- Kieron Pollard
7 - Which batsman hit the most sixes in an innings at the IPL 2020?
- Ishan Kishan
- Sanju Samson
- Rahul Tewatia
8 - Which batsman has the highest strike rate at IPL 2020?
- Kieron Pollard
- Jofra Archer
- Sam Curran
Answers:
1 - Delhi Capitals - 228/4
2 - Kings XI Punjab - 97 runs
3 - KL Rahul - 302 runs
4 - 132*
5 - Sanju Samson - 16
6 - Kieron Pollard - 163.0
7 - Sanju Samson - 9
8 - Jofra Archer - 238.88
Note: All records and statistics are as of October 8, 2020.
*Keep scrolling to read more news*
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe