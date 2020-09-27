IPL 2020: Rajasthan get Jos Buttler before KXIP clash

Sanju Samson would like to continue his dream form while the presence of Jos Buttler puts Rajasthan Royals on even keel with Kings XI Punjab in an IPL game which promises to be yet another six-hitting contest here today. Coming into the match after morale-boosting victories, both KXIP and the Royals would look to build a winning momentum after starting the tournament as underdogs.

Buttler, who missed the first match due to quarantine rules as he reached the UAE separately with his family, is expected to open alongside Yashashvi Jaiswal while Steven Smith will take David Miller's position in the batting order. Tom Curran and Jofra Archer will again complete the four-player overseas quota. "I am really excited to play my first game. It was great to be back training with the boys. There's a great vibe around the team, so I'm really looking forward to taking the field," Buttler said on match eve.

"The atmosphere and energy around the squad is fantastic, obviously lots of confidence after that first game. The training has been very energetic, the guys are lively and enjoying each other's company. So, we are expecting a really tough match against Kings XI," Buttler said after a net session. KL Rahul, touted as India captaincy material, plundered a record 132 not out off 69 balls with the help of seven sixes in a much bigger ground in Dubai to lead KXIP to a resounding 97-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He did get a couple of reprieves when his opposite number, Virat Kohli dropped sitters. Rahul, one of the cleanest hitters of the ball, notched up the highest score by an Indian in IPL history and he would like to continue in the same vein on a ground which has short boundaries on all sides.

"KL Rahul was in exceptional form the other night against RCB, so he will be a key wicket as always and I think we'll see another potentially high-scoring game at Sharjah with small boundaries and the dew factor coming in," Buttler said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news