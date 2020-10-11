IPL 2020: Rajasthan look to capitalise on Ben Stoke's probable return v SRH

Bruised and battered after a string of defeats, Rajasthan Royals will hope the presence of Ben Stokes gets the adrenaline flowing as they seek a revival of fortunes against a charged-up Sunrisers Hyderabad here today. Rajasthan are struggling at the penultimate spot on the points table after two wins and four straight defeats, while Sunrisers have won three out of their six games so far and occupy the third position.

The Royals will be relieved to have the services of Stokes who completes his mandatory quarantine on Saturday. His absence has severely impacted the team's campaign, as the inaugural season champions struggled to figure out their best combination.

Stokes had taken compassionate leave in the middle of England's home Test series against Pakistan in August and travelled to New Zealand to attend to his father who had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

It was Stokes's father who reminded the star all-rounder of his duty towards his job and that might be playing in his mind. It is to be seen whether the World Cup winner, who has been out of action for some time now, is afforded the luxury of some practice or is played straight up.

