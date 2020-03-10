IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals fans eager to watch India U-19 World Cup star Yashasvi Jaiswal's pyrotechnics

In #AajKaTaazaBakar, India Under-19 World Cup star Yashasvi Jaiswal joined the Rajasthan Royals training camp and fans are anticipating a repeat show in the upcoming VIVO IPL 13. The 18-year-old left-handed batsman, who was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the U19 World Cup where India lost to Bangladesh in the final, was snapped by Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 2.4 crore in the VIVO IPL 2020 Auctions.

Even after the U-19 World Cup, Yashasvi has ensured he continues his rich vein of form. The wily batsman smashed an unbeaten century for Mumbai against Puducherry at the Wankhede Stadium in the U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy. He missed out on his double century as he was dismissed for a whirlwind 185 off 243 balls – his innings decorated with 19 boundaries and a solitary six.

In the six matches he played at the U-19 World Cup in South Africa, Yashasvi registered five fifty-plus scores, including a century. His scores in the tournament read: 88, 105*, 62, 57*, 29*, 59.

After Yashasvi joined the Royals camp, RR tweeted: “Yashasvi joins the Royals Camp”.

Yashasvi, who became the youngest List A double centurion in the world after clobbering 203 for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, has enhanced his reputation with every passing match. With such confidence, the Rajasthan Royals fans will surely be pumped to watch Yashasvi negate opposition bowling attacks and possibly help the inaugural champions win their first title in 11 years.

Rajasthan Royals will get their VIVO IPL 2020 campaign underway against Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 2. Catch all the action LIVE and exclusively on the Star Sports network and Hotstar.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates