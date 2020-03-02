IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals start preparations with camp in Nagpur

Rajasthan Royals have started their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with a camp here. The camp will take place at the Royal Institute of Sport, Talegaon, from March 2-7. The camp is a part of the team's preparations after their three-day camp in Guwahati, with hotter weather in Nagpur and varied pitches.

Robin Uthappa, Anuj Rawat, Mayank Markande, Akash Singh, who were part of the camp at Guwahati, are also part of the team's training camp here. They are joined by other Indian players from the Royals squad including Varun Aaron, Sanju Samson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Talking about the camp, Zubin Bharucha, the head of cricket at Rajasthan Royals, said: "The camp at Nagpur is a great opportunity for us to utilise our in-house facilities and get some intense training under our belts. We're getting more players joining us for this camp."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever