IPL 2020: Rajathan Royals reveal their new jersey in dramatic skydiving video and its epic!

IPL 2020 team Rajasthan Royals has been quite a hot topic this entire week with the discussion surrounding it's logo. RR and Royal Challengers Bangalore went at each other on social media regarding the former's logo for IPL 2020.

While showing their IPL 2020 schedule via a video on social media, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) approach didn't go down well as netizens, including Rajasthan Royals, who brutally trolled the Virat Kohli-led side. In the video, RCB used the old blue logo of RR. They had gone pink from last year and their jerseys, pads, helmet and logo, all have a dash of the same colour. Rajasthan social media team spotted the error and trolled RCB.

However, Royal Challengers Bangalore made a comeback with another post on social media. RCB shared a photo of batsman Sanju Samson, wherein he is seen sporting the old blue logo on his helmet. RCB captioned it, 'So you’re saying this is the incorrect logo?'

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals, on Wednesday, revealed their new jersey for the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a rather dramatic fashion.

The franchise teamed up with Red Bull Skydiving and wingsuit athlete Dani Roman, who skydived and descended down to the One & Only Resort, Royal Mirage, in Dubai to hand the RR players their new jerseys.

In the video shared by the franchise, the Spanish skydiving athlete could be seen jumping out of a plane, several thousand feet above the Palm Islands, carrying with him a Rajasthan Royals bag. Flying over the players as he left a strew of smoke through the air, he parachuted onto the beach and dropped off a bag full of jerseys for the players to grab. RR captioned it with a touch of humour, "Official matchday jersey for #IPL2020 has literally LANDED!"

"Our mornings are generally very quiet but today it turned around totally with us being asked to head to the beach for a surprise," said Royals all-rounder David Miller, who is one of the players to have featured in the video.

"It was such a great view to see someone jumping off a plane and land to deliver our jerseys for the season. I have myself experienced skydiving in Dubai a couple of years back, and today's show brought back a lot of memories," he said.

The 2020 season of the IPL starts on September 19. Royals will face Chennai Super Kings in their first match in Sharjah on September 22.

Inputs from IANS

